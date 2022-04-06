Digital assets can penetrate unbanked communities in a big way

“The world of cryptocurrency and NFT is unbelievably exciting but 99 percent of assets, such as shares, funds, bonds, real estate, everything we see around us today, I think all these assets can, will, and should be tokenised as well. I think it is inevitable and I can’t imagine in the years to come that we will have these pieces of paper that represent all the assets that we own. I’m convinced that blockchain technology makes a lot of sense and we’re going to see traditional assets be tokenised and traded very similar to how cryptocurrencies are today. But the big difference is it becomes very important to be clear when you have a security token, what is the underlying asset? If the token represents shareholding in a company, what are the rights that I get, and what are the actual assets that I own. I think people can and will start looking at it through different lenses and what are the fundamental value drivers of securities like that.”

Nichel Gaba, the founder and CEO of PDAX, Philippines, said he had seen a new trend in the Philippines. While many people had lost their main income due to the pandemic, many had earned money through gaming that allowed them to earn tokens. Another popular trend he had witnessed was Cross-Border Remittances.

“Migrant workers are sending money into the country in a third currency, other than the peso, The use of Cross Border Remittances also grew in popularity and volume”

“In terms of investment, the Philippines equity market has been struggling to expand so many corporates and institutions are asking whether it would make more sense to raise capital via the token market.”

Nichel said cryptocurrency trading in the Philippines is around $3 million and $3.5 million, thanks to a strong cryptocurrency-friendly and savvy base.

When asked what advice he would give the younger generation interested in joining the digital world of crypto and NFTs, Gaba said: "Having been in the market throughout my career, I know how fast the weather can change. New investors should focus on developing real business skills," he said.

"The genie is out of the bottle. It is a magic that is evolving very quickly," he said.



