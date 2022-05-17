Debt spectre haunts Thailand despite Q1 growth of 2.2%  

GDP growth beat the forecasted 2.1 per cent after easing Covid restrictions sparked a tourism revival and a surge in exports.

Domestic consumption also accelerated as economic activities began to return to normal.

However, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war saw the consumer confidence index drop from 38.9 last quarter to 37.3 as inflation took a toll on Thailand.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan pinpointed several challenges to Thai economic recovery and growth this year.

Apart from outside factors like the Ukraine war, China slowdown, Covid-19 uncertainty and supply chain disruption, Thailand’s rising private and household debt are key factors of concern, he said.

The NESDC report said high levels of private debt will hinder recovery while the ability to repay debt would be pressured by rising interest rates along with incomplete recovery in the labour market. Household debt, meanwhile, will place limits on how much people can consume.

"We need to accelerate the support scheme for the private sector and debt restructuring measures issued by the Bank of Thailand while considering more measures to extend the debt repayment period for households so they have liquidity," Danucha said.