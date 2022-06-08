Thailand’s key policy rate to stay at 0.50 per cent

The committee speculated that the Thai economy could grow continuously and has a chance to recover better than expected because domestic demand and foreign tourist arrivals were picking up.

The committee forecast that headline inflation was likely to increase and stay at a high level longer than previously expected due to the increasing oil price and higher costs being passed on. The MPC deemed that a very accommodative monetary policy would be less needed going forward.

However, to ensure that the economy would be able to recover as expected, a majority of members voted to maintain the policy rate in this meeting and would monitor the development of economic recovery and inflation risks closely.

Meanwhile, three members viewed the information on economic recovery and inflation risk as already clear enough to raise the policy interest rate in this meeting.