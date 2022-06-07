Tue, June 21, 2022

Seminar "Enterprise of the Future: Sustainability as Digital Transformation Catalyst" starts June 8

IBM and Nation Group invite interested persons to join the online seminar titled “Enterprise of the Future: Sustainability as Digital Transformation Catalyst” on Wednesday June 8th, 2022 at 10:00 – 11:45 am via Webex channel.

All direct experience shall be shared by proficient management about the guideline of sustainable organization building for business opportunities and driving factors to Digital Transformation with the innovative technology, which shall achieve businesses and industries as your objective targets under Net Zero Carbon and business models for the sustainable life.  

Registration for attendance at: https://ibm.biz/THSustainability

Two big names fostering collaboration on ‘Net-Zero’ mission for low-carbon fuels towards further step of aviation fueling excellence

Published : Jun 21, 2022

“anitech” invests 20 million baht to expand customer group  

Published : Jun 21, 2022

P80 to expand the ‘Concentrated Longan Extract’ ---P80 Natural Essence--- developing it into a Cosmetics line in Germany. Launching October 2022.

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Thai Airways expects to exit rehab sooner as performance improves

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Published : Jun 21, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

