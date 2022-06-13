THB10 billion step-up bonds sold out in 40 minutes

The five-year multiple-step-up bonds’ annual interest will increase from 2.50 per cent in the first two years to 3.00 per cent in the third and fourth years, and 3.50 per cent in the fifth year.

The 10-year multiple-step-up bonds' annual interest will increase from 2.50 per cent in the first two years to 3.50 per cent from the third to sixth years, 4.00 per cent in the seventh and eighth years, and 4.50 per cent in the ninth and 10th years.