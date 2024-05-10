GULF’s core profit grows 13% YoY to THB4.152 billion in Q1/24

In Q1/24, GULF recognized a share of core profit from the investment in INTUCH of THB 1.575 billion in Q1/24, an increase of THB 329 million or 26% YoY from THB 1.247 billion in Q1/23, attributed to the strong performance of AIS from an increase in the revenue due to subscribers base expansion as AIS focused on package restructuring to enhance more value to the customers, together with its efficient cost management.

EBITDA for Q1/24 was THB 9.427 billion, an increase of 16% compared to THB 8.143 billion in Q1/23, while the net profit attributable to the parent company, which takes into account the impact of the FX rate and derivatives instruments, was THB 3.499 billion, a 9% decrease from THB 3.85 billion in Q1/23. The decrease was due to the recognition of unrealized losses from exchange rates from the Thai Baht’s depreciation against the US dollar from 34.39 THB/USD at the end of Q4/23 to 36.63 THB/USD at the end of Q1/24. Nonetheless, the recording of such transaction is an accounting transaction that does not have an impact on GULF’s cash flow and performance.

As of March 31, 2024, GULF reported total assets of THB 472.868 billion, total liabilities of THB 324.563 billion and shareholders’ equity of THB 148.306 billion, with a net interest-bearing debt to equity ratio of 1.70 times, slightly increased from 1.69 times as of December 31, 2023, due to loan drawdowns from financial institutions used as working capital.

Ms. Yupapin Wangviwat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, GULF, stated, “GULF maintains its 2024 total revenue growth at approximately 25-30%, driven by projects that are scheduled for commercial operation this year. During Q1/24, the gas-fired GPD project unit 3 (662.5 MW) and the gas-fired HKP project unit 1 (770 MW) commenced commercial operations as planned. For GPD project unit 4, with an installed capacity of 662.5 MW, is scheduled to commence commercial operation on October 31, 2024. Additionally, for the gas business, HKH, a joint venture in which the Company holds a 49% equity stake, started to import 190,000 tonnes of LNG since the beginning of the year to support electricity production for HKP project unit 1, with plan to import an additional of approximately 450,000 tonnes of LNG during the remainder of this year.”

Ms. Yupapin added “GULF is currently prioritizing the expansion of its renewable energy portfolio, including solar, wind, hydroelectric and waste-to-energy power projects both domestically and overseas, as part of its strategic roadmap towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Currently, GULF has a committed installed capacity from renewable energy of approximately 8,500 MW in 5 countries and plans to expand addition capacity of at least 3,000 MW through various renewable energy projects in order to achieve the aforementioned target. By investing in renewable energy business, GULF not only fosters environmental sustainability but also meets the growing demand for clean energy across various industries."

“Furthermore, GULF is currently developing its data center business. Presently, there's a surge in demand for data centers across public and private sectors, particularly among enterprises undergoing digital transformation. Cloud-based data processing and storage, along with Artificial Intelligence (AI) utilization, are becoming pivotal for local organizations and hyperscalers venturing into the Thai market, addressing the escalating need for data storage and management. GULF's data center underscores its commitment to sustainability, with a dedicated focus on leveraging clean energy sources, with plans for 2 phases, each approximately 24-25 MW, totaling around 50 MW. Phase 1 of the data center is currently under construction, slated for completion and operational around March 2025. By integrating renewable energy into its digital infrastructure, GULF enhances its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital realm.”