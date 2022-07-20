Baht could fluctuate amid economic slowdown concerns: market strategist

Poon said the dollar might remain stable or even weaken if the market jumps into a risk-on state.

He believes the baht will not weaken past its resistance level of 36.70-36.80 if foreign investors purchase risky Thai assets again.

However, the baht could fluctuate and fail to strengthen because the market is ready to slide back into a risk-off state due to concerns over economic slowdown and worse-than-expected performance by listed companies, Poon said.

Also, investors believe the US Federal Reserve may push the interest rate up by a fair bit, he said.