New trends make Thai saving-investment market ‘brightest in SE Asia’

The country’s saving and investment market is now the most promising in Southeast Asia, said Eastspring (Thailand) Asset Management CEO Adisorn Sermchaiwong.

Eastspring is the sixth-largest asset manager in Thailand with assets under management (AUM) of around 342 billion baht for a 7 per cent share of the market.

Adisorn was speaking as he launched the firm’s new investment products aimed at tapping the changing investment landscape.

He said more and more people were realising that simply saving money in the bank will not be sufficient for retirement given the country's lack of pension-style welfare. They would have to seek alternative methods of accumulating and securing their wealth.

However, Thailand’s stock and bond markets could not fulfil this need, he said, adding that to maximise their returns, Thais must become part of the global investor community.