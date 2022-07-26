Food supplements, exercising to drive wellness sector

Asst Prof Dr Patana Teng-amnuay recently said that he expected the wellness industry to gain more customers in the food supplement and exercising segments, as more people are becoming health conscious and are willing to spend time and money to take care of themselves.

“Furthermore, these supplementary products are widely available in modern markets. Meanwhile, exercising businesses will also see more audiences as people are eager to get in shape,” said Patana, who is the dean of College of Integrative Medicine (CIM) at Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU).

“However, the health food sector will see a relatively lower response due to the general belief of people in society that healthy foods do not taste good,” he added.

Patana added that he believed the wellness industry in Thailand still has potential to grow in the future, especially with the government’s policy to make Thailand a destination and hub for wellness and medical tourism.