Food supplements, exercising to drive wellness sector

Asst Prof Dr Patana Teng-amnuay recently said that he expected the wellness industry to gain more customers in the food supplement and exercising segments, as more people are becoming health conscious and are willing to spend time and money to take care of themselves.
“Furthermore, these supplementary products are widely available in modern markets. Meanwhile, exercising businesses will also see more audiences as people are eager to get in shape,” said Patana, who is the dean of College of Integrative Medicine (CIM) at Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU).
“However, the health food sector will see a relatively lower response due to the general belief of people in society that healthy foods do not taste good,” he added.
Patana added that he believed the wellness industry in Thailand still has potential to grow in the future, especially with the government’s policy to make Thailand a destination and hub for wellness and medical tourism.
DPU, as Thailand’s leading knowledge centre in wellness and anti-ageing medicine, is hosting Asean’s largest wellness academic forum “H.E.A.T. Anti-ageing Congress 2022” from August 18-20 at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.
The three-day annual international congress will be the sixth time in the series and features the latest industry news and first-hand knowledge on the reversal of chronic diseases and anti-ageing delivered by international medical experts.
This year’s congress will also be a reunion of over 30 speakers from the fields of anti-ageing and aesthetic medicine. More than 600 participants interested in the wellness industry, including to trending fields like wellness management and wellness tourism, are expected to attend the event.
Oiga Vita will speak on “Vitality Project, 3x3 System of Natural Healing”, Dr Narinthorn Surasinthon on “Trend in Medical Wellness Equipment”, and Dr Brian Kunakom on “When Fitness Meets Cancer Survivors”.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
