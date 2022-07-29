Innovation necessary to keep supply chains running, says Jurin

To achieve this, he listed four options that countries can adopt to boost supply chain liquidity. They are:

• Developing digital infrastructure for seamless, transparent and effective supply chain connection.

• Boosting the potential of human resources to further develop the technology industry.

• Promoting ease of trade by applying an electronic system in customs procedures.

• Strengthening cooperation at the regional level to strengthen supply chain connection and promote regional trade through pacts like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

He added that RCEP was one of the most concrete achievements that have helped create connections and expand supply chains in the region.

Trade between APT countries in the first five months of this year came in at US$563.53 billion (20.40 trillion baht), up 14 per cent year on year.