No salary slip necessary for KBank's new 'pay later' service

With K PAY LATER, KBank becomes Thailand’s first bank to help “unbanked” and “underbanked” Thais have access to buy-now-pay-later services without requiring a salary slip.

KASIKORNBANK has launched K PAY LATER – Thailand’s first-of-its-kind loan that allows customers to spend for their daily lives under the “buy-now-pay-later” concept.

The initiative aims to assist cash-strapped unbanked – underbanked Thais in having credit line for the purchase of necessary consumer goods while also providing them equitable access to loan in the system.

The target group includes freelancers, small merchants and wage earners who lack proof of income.

Application can be made easily by users via K PLUS. As soon as the loan is approved, customers can use it to spend at more than 100,000 participating stores nationwide.

K PAY LATER is a personal loan for purchases of consumer products that are daily necessities, based on the “buy-now-pay-later” concept, to help ease the burdens of who are short on cash.

Application is easy, as income-related documents and collateral are not required. The maximum loan limit is 20,000 Baht.

 

It is a revolving credit, with no limit to the number of drawdowns, although the drawdown amount must not exceed the set limit.

There is no interest payment if the loan is not used.

The minimum purchase amount is 50 Baht, and it can be repaid in installments starting at only 11 Baht per month.

The maximum installment period is 5 months. The loan can neither be withdrawn nor exchanged for cash.

Additionally, if customers use the credit limit regularly and make payments on time, KBank shall consider increasing the loan limit and offering other services to such customers in the future.  

K PAY LATER customers can easily use the credit limit to purchase goods and services by scanning, tapping and paying via K PLUS at participating stores.

They can also choose a payment period of either 1 month, 3 months or 5 months.

Presently, there are more than 100,000 participating merchants nationwide covering multiple categories, including department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, petrol stations, restaurants, home product stores, and mobile phone and IT accessory shops.

These include Tops, MaxValu, Big C, Makro, Central Department Store, Lawson, Family Mart, CJ Express, IKEA, Dohome, Boonthavorn, Jaymart, IT City, Banana IT, as well as other shops having KBank’s electronic data capture (EDC) device.

Interested persons can apply for K PAY LATER easily by themselves via the K PLUS application and get an approval result instantly with just three screen taps.

For more information, please call the K-Contact Center at 02-8888888 or visit https://kbank.co/3SdRtJd.


 

