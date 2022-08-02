No salary slip necessary for KBank's new 'pay later' service

KASIKORNBANK has launched K PAY LATER – Thailand’s first-of-its-kind loan that allows customers to spend for their daily lives under the “buy-now-pay-later” concept.

The initiative aims to assist cash-strapped unbanked – underbanked Thais in having credit line for the purchase of necessary consumer goods while also providing them equitable access to loan in the system.

The target group includes freelancers, small merchants and wage earners who lack proof of income.

Application can be made easily by users via K PLUS. As soon as the loan is approved, customers can use it to spend at more than 100,000 participating stores nationwide.

K PAY LATER is a personal loan for purchases of consumer products that are daily necessities, based on the “buy-now-pay-later” concept, to help ease the burdens of who are short on cash.

Application is easy, as income-related documents and collateral are not required. The maximum loan limit is 20,000 Baht.