Improvement in Sentiment and Real Estate Market Activity

The importance of adaptability for any successful mall operator or retailer cannot be overstated. Reliance on a single sales platform is a high-risk strategy, but it is clear that the larger operators and retailers are now committed to operating on multiple sales platforms, be it online, in-store or via omnichannel. This has resulted in intense competition between operators and between retailers, but their shared experience has fostered greater cooperation between both sides.

Although overall net take up in the office sector to Q3 2022 has been marginally negative, we are now seeing more signs of leasing activity. While lease renewal transactions dominated 2020, 2021, and much of this year, more companies are now actively negotiating potential relocations, particularly to newer, international-standard office spaces that are under construction and ready to receive tenants in the near future.

While many organizations consider whether to move or not, an increasing number of companies—particularly established MNCs—have already started negotiating potential relocations or are actively considering doing so. We believe the number of leasing transactions in 2022 will exceed that of 2021 and that this trend will continue into next year, particularly as a number of new large-scale office projects will see completion and be able to accept tenants.

The industrial sector has also shown improvement, and FDI in the manufacturing sector has increased on a year-on-year basis. We have seen an increase in SILP sales, particularly catering to the EV and data centre market, while demand for existing manufacturing and warehouse space as well as built-to-suit premises continues to grow. We expect this increased activity to continue.

“While the short-term outlook looks positive, and activity levels have picked up in every sector, we are also cautious of headwind risks. Rising personal and corporate debt levels are a domestic concern, while there are growing concerns internationally about the world economy, the prospect of a global economic slowdown, and a number of other geopolitical factors generating heightened levels of uncertainty,” Chotika concluded.