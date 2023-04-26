Korean Cultural Center promote tourism through 'Jeju Haenyeo' exhibition

After then, Moon Seung-hyun, the Korean ambassador to Thailand delivered a congratulatory speech that “The Haenyeo culture of Jeju Island symbolizes the vitality of Korean culture. I hope this exhibition will be the opportunity to learn about both country's similarities and differences, through Haenyeo’s life and exchange with similar culture in Thailand.”

During the 'talk with Haenyeo' session, two Haenyeo met around 50 audiences in Thailand, including reporters, workers from the tourism industry and students. Ko and Jeon wearing a traditional diving suits, answered various questions from audiences, such as about actual life as Haenyeo, as it has been well-known to foreigners as well through popular K-series.

Both said, “Sometimes we feel difficulty when weather or our harvest result is not good. However, we are fond of ourselves as we build our own life by helping each other.”

Audiences made their own music box using Haenyeo and sea animals shaped accessories, then experienced Jeju food, including Noodle Soup with Pork, Abalone porridge and Hanrabong (Jeju's mandarin orange) Ade.

People also enjoyed shopping at Haenyeo Market, buying air fresheners, accessories, and pouch-shaped Haenyeo.

The centre will sell Abalone porridge and Hanrabong Ade at the gallery from 2 PM every day to promote Jeju food, under collaboration with the Korean restaurant ‘Jeju’ in Thailand.

Before the opening ceremony, on April 25, two Haenyeo visited Koh Sichang in Chonburi province, to exchange sea-harvesting culture between Korea and Thailand.

In Thailand, around 20 'Nak Damnam Ha Heoy' harvest seafood such as Abalones, Pen shells and trumpet shells, from April to July every year. They also harvest seafood without any apparatus like Haenyeo, but unlike Haenyeo, they are male and usually live near Koh Sichang.

Two Haenyeo met three 'Nak Damnam Ha Heoy', and both found some common things like their floating basket and working hours in the water as around 3 hours.

After then, both parties visited Sichang Island Marine Animal Banks by Communities for Communities under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and learnt about the marine environment in Thailand.

Cho Jae Il, the director of the centre said, "The Center prepared this exhibition to promote Jeju Island and its unique Haenyeo culture, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Center and 2023-2024 Korea-Thailand Mutual Visit Years. We also will introduce various tourist attractions, including 'Special promoting exhibition for World EXPO 2030 BUSAN - experience Busan tourism and food in the movie' starting from 2nd May."



The exhibition will be until 30th June, from Monday to Friday, from 9 AM to 6 PM.