Centel opens its first hotel in Japan, aims to be a landmark in Osaka
Centara Grand Osaka, the new hotel under the operation of Central Plaza Hotel (Centel), is now open in Japan's Kansai region.
Centel CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat said the new hotel was built after a joint investment with two Japanese property developers, Taisei Corporation and Kanden Realty & Development.
He said the hotel, which is expected to be a new landmark of Osaka city, was opened on July 1 after more than three years of construction.
We have a 53% stake in the hotel, while two Japanese firms together have 47%, he said, adding that investment in the hotel was 31 billion yen (around 9 billion baht).
Thirayuth said the hotel was designed using a combination of Thai and Japanese traditions. He said the hotel is located near Namba train station, adding that people can take a train ride from Kansai International Airport to the hotel in 40 minutes.
He expects Centara Grand Osaka's occupancy to hit 70% in the next six months.
About 30-40% of customers would be Japanese, while others would come from Thailand, China, South Korea and Europe, he said.
He added that most customers were satisfied with the hotel's location, which is convenient for travelling to several tourist attractions, such as the Shinsaibashi shopping area, Universal Studios Japan and Osaka Castle.
Thirayuth said that the five-star hotel has 33 floors with 515 rooms and suites where customers can enjoy a panoramic view of Osaka City.
The hotel facilities include lounge, event space, restaurant and sky bar on the top of the hotel, he said, adding that Spa Cenvaree is also available.
He said a superior room for two people would cost 30,000 yen (7,000 baht) per night. In addition, deluxe family rooms are available for customers who visit with their families or friends, he added.
He said that Centel is ready to expand its hotel business to new cities in Japan.
Highlights of the hotel
- Location located near the train station and an important shopping area in the Don Tobori area including major tourist attractions Allows guests to travel comfortably.
- The size of the rooms are quite large and spacious than standard hotel rooms in Japan. Our hotel will have a starting room size of 27 square meters.
- Every room is designed with gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows. so that guests can fully see the beautiful view of Osaka city and help make the atmosphere in the room look more open and airy
- Family room with bunk beds for children And the connecting room type makes it suitable for all family trips.
- A variety of rooftop bars and restaurants with completely different dining experiences, such as the best rooftop bars in Osaka. and rarely seen in Japanese hotels Suan Bua Thai Restaurant by Thai Chef A steakhouse with city views or an automated bar with a fun concept like Automata.
- International Thainess that is inserted in all dimensions, such as the design of the rooms and interiors of the hotel, the staff team, and the service that comes with Thai hospitality.
- The first Spa Cenvaree that provides service with authentic Thai standards All therapists are under control. Standard of service from Thai team
- We will provide a tuk-tuk service to the train station. Osaka's first