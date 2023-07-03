Centel opens its first hotel in Japan, aims to be a landmark in Osaka

He said the hotel, which is expected to be a new landmark of Osaka city, was opened on July 1 after more than three years of construction.

We have a 53% stake in the hotel, while two Japanese firms together have 47%, he said, adding that investment in the hotel was 31 billion yen (around 9 billion baht).

Thirayuth said the hotel was designed using a combination of Thai and Japanese traditions. He said the hotel is located near Namba train station, adding that people can take a train ride from Kansai International Airport to the hotel in 40 minutes.

He expects Centara Grand Osaka's occupancy to hit 70% in the next six months.

About 30-40% of customers would be Japanese, while others would come from Thailand, China, South Korea and Europe, he said.



