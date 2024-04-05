Chonburi joins Michelin Guide for discerning diners in Thailand
Michelin announced on Wednesday that it is expanding the seventh edition of its culinary guide to include Chonburi.
The eastern seaside province will be joining other provinces listed in the prestigious guide for discerning diners, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and provinces in the Northeast, like Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the “Michelin Guide Thailand” has always played a crucial role in promoting Thai cuisine and supporting Thailand’s reputation for being a hotspot for gastro-tourism. Bangkok was the first to be added to the guide in 2017.
Chonburi is popular among tourists thanks to its seaside towns like Bang Saen and Pattaya and is the second most visited province after Phuket. Though the eastern province is known as a foodies’ paradise thanks to its abundant seafood, little is known about the cuisine peculiar to that region.
“Chonburi has enough to keep travellers occupied during their stay – from beautiful beaches, peaceful temples, local cultural performances, varied festival activities to diverse eateries, stalls, and even a fascinating nightlife.
All these shape Chonburi into a lively tourist destination,” said Gwendal Poullenec, international director for the Michelin Guides.
Thapanee, meanwhile, said the guide will boost the value of local cuisine, encouraging restaurants to use ingredients unique to Chonburi like kumquat, exotic chamuang leaves and krawan or cardamom shoots. These ingredients create a distinct flavour profile that is characteristic of eastern Thailand, she said, adding that the listing will elevate not just the local food scene, but will also boost revenue.
In 2017, 98 restaurants in Thailand were featured in the Michelin Guide and by 2023, that number rose to 447 with two restaurants winning two Michelin stars and six winning one star.
Chonburi’s inclusion in the guide was announced on Wednesday at Bangkok’s Okura Prestige Hotel.