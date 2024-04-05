Chonburi joins Michelin Guide for discerning diners in Thailand

The eastern seaside province will be joining other provinces listed in the prestigious guide for discerning diners, including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai and provinces in the Northeast, like Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the “Michelin Guide Thailand” has always played a crucial role in promoting Thai cuisine and supporting Thailand’s reputation for being a hotspot for gastro-tourism. Bangkok was the first to be added to the guide in 2017.

Chonburi is popular among tourists thanks to its seaside towns like Bang Saen and Pattaya and is the second most visited province after Phuket. Though the eastern province is known as a foodies’ paradise thanks to its abundant seafood, little is known about the cuisine peculiar to that region.

“Chonburi has enough to keep travellers occupied during their stay – from beautiful beaches, peaceful temples, local cultural performances, varied festival activities to diverse eateries, stalls, and even a fascinating nightlife.