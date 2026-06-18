Yum Brands splits Pizza Hut in $2.7bn global sale

Yum Brands has agreed to sell Pizza Hut in two separate transactions worth a combined US$2.7 billion, marking a major restructuring of one of the world’s best-known pizza chains.

The company said Pizza Hut outside mainland China will be acquired by LongRange Capital, a US private equity firm, while the mainland China business will be bought by Yum China Holdings. Yum Brands said the deals followed a strategic review launched in November 2025 to assess the best ownership structure for Pizza Hut.

Under the agreement, LongRange Capital will buy Pizza Hut’s business outside mainland China for about US$1.5 billion, with a possible additional earn-out payment of up to US$75 million by 2030. Yum China will separately acquire ownership of the Pizza Hut brand in mainland China for US$1.2 billion in cash.