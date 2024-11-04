Subway Thailand franchise owner faces backlash over quality issues

Go Luck’s post said that the franchise licence of 105 Subway outlets had been revoked and only 51 branches were allowed to serve Subway-brand sandwiches and wraps.

The post included a list of both authorised and unauthorised branches, which showed that most of the unlicensed branches were located in petrol stations, shopping malls and office buildings like CP Tower in Bangkok’s Silom area and the PTT Station in Chonburi’s Bang Saen resort town.

Go Luck said consumers should only buy sandwiches at Subway outlets that carry the authorised logo, adding that it was expediting legal action against the unauthorised outlets.

However, the popular Facebook page E-sor Khayi Laek (sister-in-law dissecting facts) asked Go Luck to explain why so many unauthorised outlets still existed.

“These branches are obviously sourcing supplies from somewhere and they are not good. Many people reported ink stains from the wrapping paper on their sandwiches,” the page claimed. “Also, many of these eateries accept delivery orders even after losing their licences.”