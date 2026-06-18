Tariff Shocks Trigger Low Action Thresholds for Asia Pacific Supply Chain Overhauls

Deloitte survey reveals a low tolerance for tariff volatility, forcing APAC executives to swap short-term pricing fixes for structural supply chain overhauls.
Nearly half of Asia Pacific businesses are prepared to execute comprehensive overhauls of their supply chains when tariff-related cost increases hover between 21% and 40%, revealing a significantly lower threshold for C-suite intervention than previously expected.
According to Deloitte’s 2025 Asia Pacific Tax and Tariff Complexity Survey, released on Thursday, an additional 41% of corporate leaders would initiate significant supply chain realignments even if cost escalations remained below 20%.
The findings signal a fundamental shift across the region's corporate landscape, as senior executives increasingly move away from passive price adjustments to treat cost volatility as an immediate catalyst for model transformation.
The data points to an contracting window for financial resilience across regional industries. Over 80% of companies currently rely on a revenue buffer within 40% of existing tariff-related expenses to absorb cost shocks.
This low tolerance for tariff adjustments has forced a strategic recalibration in the C-suite, with 70% of business leaders indicating that their primary supply chain focus has transitioned from cost minimisation to prioritising reliability, stability, or strategic alignment.
Conversely, a mere 16% of respondents continue to prioritise the lowest-cost provider when managing their logistics networks.
"For Thai businesses, the past year of US tariff swings has made certainty the scarcest commodity," stated Malika Bhumivarn, Tax & Legal Partner at Deloitte Thailand. "Pricing tweaks buy time, but they’re the first reflex, not the final answer. The companies that will pull ahead are the ones turning tariff volatility into a reason to rebuild their supply chains for resilience, not just to pass on costs."
Internal Gaps Hamper Structural Transformation
The survey—which gathered perspectives from 363 senior executives and C-suite decision-makers between 1 August and 21 September 2025—highlights that the push toward integrated supply chain resilience faces substantial internal hurdles.
More than half of those surveyed (51%) identified operational challenges arising from internal gaps, specifically highlighting insufficient processes, limited data capabilities, and critical skill shortages.
These widening operational deficiencies have elevated tax-related operating model transformations to a central position on executive agendas.
As modernised tax authorities deploy digital infrastructure to enhance risk identification and enforcement, businesses face strict requirements for upstream data accuracy and tax-sanitised information at the source.
Consequently, standardisation and automation are shifting from baseline administrative functions to core competitive differentiators.
While businesses use price increases as an initial transitional lever, Deloitte's analysis warns that prolonged reliance on pricing strategies risks eroding market competitiveness, particularly within demand-constrained environments.
Instead, forward-looking enterprises are utilising the temporary buffer provided by short-term price adjustments to establish long-term strategies, such as supplier diversification, nearshoring, and regionalised production models.
Navigating Volatility via the Strategic Response Compass
To assist organisations navigating these regulatory and geopolitical crosscurrents, Deloitte has introduced its "Strategic Response Compass".
The framework structures corporate decision-making around three interconnected pillars designed to convert volatility into foresight:
Cost Signals: Utilising pricing and cash flow sensitivity as early-warning indicators and catalysts for systemic change.
Alignment: Extending cross-functional, ecosystem, and cross-border regulatory engagement beyond basic cost metrics to build connective resilience.
Enablement: Embedding digital and operational readiness at the core of the enterprise to serve as engines of transformation.
"Tax and tariff volatility has shifted from a background issue to a central factor for any business," observed Eunice Kuo, Deloitte Asia Pacific Tax & Legal Leader. "Treat cost signals as early warnings, align ecosystems beyond cost, and embed digital enablement at the core. Those that act on these imperatives will not only withstand shocks but will transform volatility into foresight, momentum, and lasting competitive advantage."