Thai Economy Face-Off: Three Fragile Triggers Drag Down Growth as Baht Hits One-Year Low

Rising household debt, a tech-heavy K-shaped recovery, and tightening financial conditions stall Thailand’s growth despite minor GDP upgrades.

The Thai economy is facing an uphill battle against a trio of deep-seated structural vulnerabilities, even as major economic research centres nudge short-term growth forecasts upward.

In its latest economic outlook, the Siam Commercial Bank’s Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC) upgraded Thailand’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for this year to 2% from a previous estimate of 1.7%.

However, economists warn that the headline figure masks severe domestic friction. Economic growth is projected to slow further to 1.9% next year, reflecting a structural slowdown far below the country's historical average growth rate of 2.5% to 3%.

Dr Yunyong Thaicharoen, chief executive officer of the Wealth Research and Strategy Council at SCB EIC, noted that global headwinds—including geopolitical tensions, rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, and prolonged high interest rates—are compounding local pressures.

According to the briefing, three critical vulnerabilities are currently dragging down the performance of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

1. An Uneven, Highly Concentrated ‘K-Shaped’ Recovery

While Thailand's headline numbers have been bolstered by private investment and manufacturing, the recovery remains strictly siloed within high-tech industries.

Because Thailand's technology manufacturing relies heavily on foreign components, a surge in high-tech exports has triggered a parallel spike in the import of industrial machinery. Consequently, these exports are failing to generate meaningful domestic value.

