Tourism recovery supports food business growth in Banthat Thong

The recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector continues to support key economic districts in Bangkok.

Latest data for the period from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (June 20, 2026), show that Thailand welcomed more than 15.45 million foreign visitors, helping many areas become lively again, especially Banthat Thong, a well-known street food district that remains popular among Thai and foreign tourists.

In the first half of the year, Banthat Thong became lively again as one of Bangkok’s most popular street food destinations.

PMCU (Property Management of Chulalongkorn University) data found that most visitors to Banthat Thong were still Thai nationals, accounting for more than 60%, while foreign visitors were increasingly diverse, with Chinese, Asian and European tourists represented in roughly equal proportions.

Well-known restaurants from across the country move into Banthat Thong

Well-known restaurants from across the country have continued to set up in Banthat Thong.

From an early key magnet such as Nueng Nom Nua, which has become a destination for foreign tourists, the area has recently also seen a fast-rising outlet, Hereduan, which has received a customer review score of as high as 4.9 stars and draws dense queues almost every night.