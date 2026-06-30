Thailand’s 13.6tn-baht debt problem moves into small loans

Thailand’s household debt problem is entering a more complicated phase, with the total debt stock broadly stable but small-ticket borrowing and repayment risks rising sharply, according to the National Credit Bureau.

Dr Luxmon Attapich, CEO of National Credit Bureau Co Ltd (NCB), said Thailand’s household debt currently stands at about 13.6 trillion baht. Over the past one to two years, the overall value of household debt has not increased significantly, while the ratio of household debt to GDP has been moving lower.

However, she warned that the more serious issue lies in the quality of debt rather than the headline debt figure.

The key area of concern is non-performing loans, or debts overdue by more than 90 days. In the first quarter of this year, NPLs stood at about 9.3%. Although that appeared to be lower than at the end of last year, the figure did not remove the need for close monitoring.