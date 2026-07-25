Meta launches free Facebook Verified badge to curb fake profiles

Meta is introducing a free Facebook Verified badge that allows users to confirm that a real person is behind their profile, as the company seeks to counter fake accounts and online scams made more convincing by artificial intelligence.

The measure comes as generative AI makes it easier to produce realistic images, voices and fabricated identities that can be used to deceive people online.

Tom Alison, head of Facebook, said the verification system was intended to help users distinguish genuine individuals from fake or fraudulent profiles and give them greater confidence when interacting with others on the platform. Meta’s official announcement describes Facebook Verified as a free badge for profiles that complete selfie verification and meet the company’s trust and safety standards.

Selfie verification required

Applicants will be asked to record a short selfie video, which the system will compare with their profile photograph. The review is expected to take only a few minutes.

According to the report, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have an account history that complies with Facebook’s Community Standards and show no signs of fraudulent behaviour.

The system is not currently available for Facebook Pages or profiles using Professional Mode.

Meta said selfie videos and facial data collected during verification would be deleted within 30 days after the process was completed, in an effort to address privacy concerns.