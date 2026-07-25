Meta launches free Facebook Verified badge to curb fake profiles

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Meta launches free Facebook Verified badge to curb fake profiles

Facebook users can verify their identity with a selfie video as Meta seeks to distinguish real people from AI-generated and fraudulent accounts

  • Meta is launching a free "Facebook Verified" badge to help users confirm that a real person is behind a profile, aiming to combat fake accounts and AI-driven scams.
  • To obtain the badge, users aged 18 and over must complete a selfie video verification process, which is compared against their profile photo.
  • The feature will initially be implemented in high-risk areas where users interact with strangers, such as Marketplace, Facebook Dating, and Groups.
  • The badge only confirms that a real person operates the account; it does not verify their identity or guarantee their trustworthiness in transactions.

Meta is introducing a free Facebook Verified badge that allows users to confirm that a real person is behind their profile, as the company seeks to counter fake accounts and online scams made more convincing by artificial intelligence.

The measure comes as generative AI makes it easier to produce realistic images, voices and fabricated identities that can be used to deceive people online.

Tom Alison, head of Facebook, said the verification system was intended to help users distinguish genuine individuals from fake or fraudulent profiles and give them greater confidence when interacting with others on the platform. Meta’s official announcement describes Facebook Verified as a free badge for profiles that complete selfie verification and meet the company’s trust and safety standards.

Selfie verification required

Applicants will be asked to record a short selfie video, which the system will compare with their profile photograph. The review is expected to take only a few minutes.

According to the report, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have an account history that complies with Facebook’s Community Standards and show no signs of fraudulent behaviour.

The system is not currently available for Facebook Pages or profiles using Professional Mode.

Meta said selfie videos and facial data collected during verification would be deleted within 30 days after the process was completed, in an effort to address privacy concerns.

Badge aimed at higher-risk services

Facebook Verified will initially be used in areas where users frequently interact with strangers, including Marketplace, Dating and Groups.

Meta hopes the badge will give buyers, sellers and other users more information before they conduct transactions, meet someone or disclose personal details. The official announcement specifically identifies Marketplace, Facebook Dating and local Groups as services where confirmation that a person is real could provide greater reassurance.

However, the badge confirms only that a real person is behind an account. It does not guarantee the reliability of the user, a product or a transaction, and cannot replace identity checks required by financial institutions or government agencies.

The introduction of free verification reflects a growing focus among social media platforms on proving that users are genuine as AI-generated identities and online fraud become more difficult to detect.

If the scheme proves effective, identity verification could become a more widely adopted safety measure across social platforms seeking to reduce exposure to fraudulent accounts and cybercrime.

 

 

The Nation Editorial Team

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