Six in 10 Asian consumers express preference for hybrid EVs: Study

The “Automotive Ecosystem Vision Study” found rising demand for HEVs, with 53% of global consumers revealing a stronger preference to purchase hybrids, rising to 60% in Asia.

The study, conducted by digital solutions provider Zebra Technologies Corp, surveyed 1,336 respondents from around the world, including industry decision-makers, fleet managers, and consumers.

The findings confirm automakers' pressure to meet rising consumer demand for EVs, said Tan Aik Jin, vertical solutions marketing lead APAC, Zebra Technologies.

Sixty-eight percent of global automotive industry decision-makers and 60% in Asia Pacific reported they were under intense pressure to produce next-generation vehicles.

Furthermore, 75% of them, and 71% in Asia-Pacific, reported intense pressure to deliver products that are more eco-friendly, sustainable, and environmentally safe.

The study also indicated that consumers of all ages are pushing automotive manufacturers to accelerate technological innovation, with eight out of 10 identifying sustainability and eco-friendliness as top priorities in their vehicle purchase and lease decisions.

In Asia, vehicle sustainability was a priority for 92% of Gen Xers (age 43-58), followed by 85% of Millennials (27-42) and 72% of Baby Boomers (57-75).

The survey also found a growing emphasis on personalisation – the ability to customise a vehicle. Almost four-in-five consumers said personalisation options influence their decision to purchase a vehicle, and eight in 10 fleet managers agreed on the importance of sustainability and personalisation.