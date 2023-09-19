BYD’s sales rep in Thailand launches carbon credit initiative for EV users

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Rever Automotive CEO Pratarnwong Phronprapha said the move was part of its efforts to encourage Thais to widely adopt EV cars while also completing the ecosystem of these green and clean vehicles.

He said this initiative would help raise awareness of the carbon credit mechanism and its benefits among Thai consumers.

He pointed out that the more the advantages and benefits Thais discover from using EVs, the greater the adoption, which would eventually help increase EV sales as well as the overall growth outlook of the EV industry.

Pratarnwong explained that the carbon credit project was part of the company's new campaign, “ReverLution", which aimed to establish and sustain Thailand as a leading low-carbon society.

Pratarnporn Phornprapha, the vice CEO of Rever Automotive, noted that as each country around the world had announced its obvious commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions in a period of time in the future, no carbon emission and carbon credit offset mechanism would be a compliance that all must follow.

According to the Kyoto Protocol, which developed an emission trading system in the form of "Carbon Credits”, the credits are based on the "Cap-and-Trade" system and aim to reduce overall petrol emissions. It provides an incentive for any company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and earn additional revenue by selling surplus credits.

Carbon markets are classified into three types: (i) mandatory and voluntary, (ii) allocation and offset, and (iii) international and regional markets.