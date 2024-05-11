Sea boiling deadly to coral, marine scientist observes

How important are corals to the sea?

Coral is an invertebrate marine animal. It comprises a hard skeletal limestone compound. Coral reefs are forests in the ocean that provide birthplace, habitat, and shelter for about 25% of marine life. Many fish and marine animals cannot survive without relying on it.

Another important thing is the coral reefs, in effect the rainforests of the sea. They help absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. They act like trees in the forest and are the birthplace of seagrass and mangrove forests.

Hot weather causes seawater to warm up during summer. When the sea is too hot, Zooxanthellae seaweed will migrate away from the coral. That causes corals to lose their main food source. Only a pale limestone structure remains and after another two to three months, if the algae do not return, the coral will die.