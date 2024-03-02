Thai Honda, Asian Honda host 2nd Asia-Oceania Safety Instructor Competition
Thai Honda, in collaboration with Asian Honda Motor and 8 Honda subsidiaries in Asia and Oceania, joined the 2024 Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition. The event serves as a vital platform for enhancing and sharing expertise on safe riding among regional safety instructors.
The event saw the participation of over 130 instructors from India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Mr Toshio Kuwahara, President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., said, “Honda is committed to its ‘Safety for Everyone’ mission, aiming to create safer roads for everyone by integrating advanced safety technologies into their products and promoting safe riding and driving practices globally. Our goal is an accident-free society. We strive to eliminate fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and vehicles by 2050.
“For over 5 decades, Honda has been at the forefront of safe riding advocacy all around the world, especially in Asia and Oceania, where motorcycle usage predominates. The company prioritizes the transfer of knowledge and training in safe riding and accident prediction skills.”
The 2nd Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition 2024 added “Proposing Safety Innovation” as part of the challenges in the competition. Instructors’ skills in devising solutions for real-world accident scenarios and maximizing the efficiency of their training methodologies based on their riding experience are assessed.
Mr Shigeto Kimura, President of Thai Honda Co., Ltd., said, “Thailand’s role as the host for the second consecutive year provides yet another perfect opportunity for Honda Safety Riding Centers in the country to showcase their capabilities in general and in hosting the event, as well as fostering a learning exchange between Thai and international instructors. This also allows us to sustain our long-standing commitment to the ‘Honda Thailand Safety Riding’ initiative, ongoing for over 35 years.”
The 2nd Asia-Oceania Honda Safety Instructor Competition 2024, held at the Honda Safety Riding Center Bangkok from 29 February to 1 March, comprised three main challenges:
1. Braking Course: Instructors’ reactions and decision-making are tested. They demonstrated their ability to safely and accurately stop a vehicle travelling at a minimum of 60 km/h as close as possible to the designated mark. Instructors showcased their hard braking techniques to prevent accidents.
2. Gymkhana Station (Slalom Course): This agility test required instructors to navigate a designated route at varying speeds from low to medium, showcasing their coordination of acceleration, gear shifting, braking, and posture to address potential road challenges effectively.
3. Low-Speed Balance Course: A low-speed balance test station enables trainers to effectively apply riding balance techniques and execute proper riding posture while operating at reduced speeds.
