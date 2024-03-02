Thai Honda, Asian Honda host 2nd Asia-Oceania Safety Instructor Competition

The event saw the participation of over 130 instructors from India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Mr Toshio Kuwahara, President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., said, “Honda is committed to its ‘Safety for Everyone’ mission, aiming to create safer roads for everyone by integrating advanced safety technologies into their products and promoting safe riding and driving practices globally. Our goal is an accident-free society. We strive to eliminate fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and vehicles by 2050.

“For over 5 decades, Honda has been at the forefront of safe riding advocacy all around the world, especially in Asia and Oceania, where motorcycle usage predominates. The company prioritizes the transfer of knowledge and training in safe riding and accident prediction skills.”