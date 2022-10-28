Thailand unveils digital payment plan in 3-year push for cashless economy

He added that digital finance is rising in Thailand and across the world, as seen in the popularity of digital payments and currencies.

"The number of digital payments globally increased five times last year," Ronadol remarked.

He outlined three aspects of Thailand’s three-year payment system plan:

Openness: connecting data to create an ecosystem conducive to competition using new technologies and innovations.

Inclusivity: developing the system to cover all groups of users, as well as creating digital literacy among them.

Resiliency: ensuring that all businesses can operate smoothly and combat risks by developing new tools and cybersecurity cooperation.

"This will enable all groups of people to access digital payment, improve their quality of life and drive Thailand towards the digital economy," he said.