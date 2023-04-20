SCB wins Money & Banking magazine's Bank of the Year 2023 award

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has been crowned Bank of the Year 2023 by Money and Banking magazine.

The ranking is based on operating results of 12 Thai commercial banks from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

SCB recorded a net profit of 53.63 billion baht last year, up 51.51%, and a net profit per share of 15.95 baht, the highest in the Thai commercial banking system.

The positive performance was attributed to strong growth in net interest income, profits from the sale of subsidiaries and business transfers in line with the group's SCBX restructuring plan, reduced reserves allocation, and efficient cost management.

SCB has set a goal to become Thailand’s leading digital bank for wealth management. The bank said it is also transitioning from a full-service bank to a business-oriented bank, particularly in wealth management and insurance product sales, with focus on digital banking.

