EXIM Bank’s SME Green Bonds subscriptions exceed target

According to Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, EXIM Bank’s president, the bank issued SME Green Bonds for the first time on June 6 this year. The bonds were offered to institutional investors and major investors in the form of non-convertible, unsecured bonds with a maturity of 3 years and a fixed interest rate of 2.71% per annum, payable every 6 months throughout the bond's tenure. The total value of the SME Green Bonds offered in this round received a credit rating of AAA from Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Ltd.

This reflects EXIM Bank's strong and stable financial status, demonstrated by the successful offering of Green Bonds in 2022 and 2023, which received positive responses from leading investors in Thailand, resulting in a subscription that exceeded the offered amount by 2.5 times. This enabled EXIM Bank to raise funds beyond the set target and obtain favourable interest rates during a period of financial market volatility, Rak said.

According to Rak, EXIM Bank has been providing financial support to businesses related to the development of the bio-circular-green economy (BCG Economy). the circular economy, and the green economy. Approximately 30% of the bank's total loan portfolio, or around 50 billion baht, has been allocated to support these sectors. The bank aims to expand its BCG loans to 100 billion baht by 2027 to support the use of clean energy in industrial development, consumption, trade, and foreign investment.