Allowing more banks will make sector more competitive, banker says

Expanding the number of financial institutions in Thailand will invigorate the banking sector, but the expansion should be gradual to maintain quality standards and minimise risks to the financial system, he told the seminar "Sustainable Development of the Thai Economy, Fiscal and Capital markets". The seminar was part of a training program for economic journalists organised by Bangkok Bank and the Economic Journalists Association.

It focused on a proposal to allow more financial institutions to enter Thailand.

Kobsak agreed that increasing the number of banks in the country would promote competition and reduce costs for the private sector and the public. Furthermore, the presence of more financial institutions would prompt banks to improve their services and force them to compete effectively. However, they should be gradual to ensure adequate regulation and risk management, he said.

An excessive number of banks may not guarantee consistent quality and risk management may not be comprehensive if not properly implemented, he said.

Kobsak also said the Thai economy can sustain itself, even if the formation of the next government is delayed for one quarter. Ongoing growth in the tourism sector is driving the economic expansion, he said, adding that he hopes the next government will accelerate the economic recovery and boost the tourism sector.

He said he expects a rise in Chinese tourists, which will help offset anaemic exports and production.

The key challenge for the government is to make it easier for tourists to enter Thailand, Kobsak said, suggesting that regional visas should be offered so that tourists can enter more than one country with a single visa.