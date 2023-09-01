Thai Credit Bank announced its upgrade status to become commercial bank

According to the Bank's upgrade on September 1, 2023, the Bank has changed its name to "Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited." This change also encompasses its logo and various communication channels, including the website URL which is now www.thaicreditbank.com, Facebook page which is "Thai Credit Bank," and YouTube channel which is "Thai Credit Bank."



Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited commenced its business on January 18, 2007, as a retail bank under the name of "Thai Credit Retail Bank Public Company Limited."

Thai Credit stood as the first and only Thai bank to focus on providing micro SME loans and nano and microfinance loan services to small and micro-entrepreneurs who are Thailand's important foundation but do not have access to financial services. This comprises various enterprises ranging from street vendors, mom and pop shops, to micro SMEs.

The Bank's objective is to enable them access to formal financial services, thereby enhancing the quality of life sustainably and contributing to both the economy and society.