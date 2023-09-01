Thai Credit Bank announced its upgrade status to become commercial bank
Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited has announced its upgrade status to become a commercial bank and changed the name to “Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited” from September 1, 2023, onwards.
This upgrade aims to accommodate the Bank's business growth while delivering an enhanced financial service experience that better meets the needs of customers. The Bank also maintains its unwavering focus on providing loans for underserved small and micro-entrepreneurs to foster their business growth and elevate their quality of life sustainably in accordance with the Bank’s philosophy of "Everyone Matters."
Thai Credit Bank’s CEO, Winyou Chaiyawan stated, "Thai Credit Bank is dedicated to becoming a leading commercial bank in providing loan services to small and micro-entrepreneurs as well as individual customers. This includes our aspiration to assist customers who have loan sharks to be able to access formal loans, contributing to the continuous resolution of economic and social issues in the country. This aligns with Thai Credit's mission of ‘Everyone Matters’. The upgrade will support the Bank's rapid growth as well as enhance its capabilities to fulfil customers’ financial needs. Moreover, it will increase the opportunity for the bank to be more competitive in the industry.”
According to the Bank's upgrade on September 1, 2023, the Bank has changed its name to "Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited." This change also encompasses its logo and various communication channels, including the website URL which is now www.thaicreditbank.com, Facebook page which is "Thai Credit Bank," and YouTube channel which is "Thai Credit Bank."
Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited commenced its business on January 18, 2007, as a retail bank under the name of "Thai Credit Retail Bank Public Company Limited."
Thai Credit stood as the first and only Thai bank to focus on providing micro SME loans and nano and microfinance loan services to small and micro-entrepreneurs who are Thailand's important foundation but do not have access to financial services. This comprises various enterprises ranging from street vendors, mom and pop shops, to micro SMEs.
The Bank's objective is to enable them access to formal financial services, thereby enhancing the quality of life sustainably and contributing to both the economy and society.