Cutting interest rate not the solution to economic woes: BOT chief

Speaking in an interview to Nikkei Asia, Bank of Thailand (BOT) Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said that he was “not dogmatic” about the holding interest rate. At 2.50% per annum, the key rate is at a near-decade high.

Sethaput highlighted the reasons behind the slow GDP growth and negative headline inflation. He said Parliament’s delay in passing the fiscal budget had delayed public spending, which dropped 3% in the fourth quarter of last year, after an almost 5% drop in the third quarter.

"If we lower the rate, it's not going to make Chinese tourists spend more, or cause Chinese firms to import more petrochemicals from Thailand, or cause the government to disperse the budget more rapidly,” said Sethaput “And those are the three main factors underlying the slow growth,” he said.

The central bank has seen increased pressure from the government to cut rates. Before the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 7, PM Srettha pointed to consecutive months of negative inflation as a sign for the BOT to cut rates. The BOT did not budge and held the rate at 2.5%