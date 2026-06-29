Navigating 2026 Tail Risks: Real Estate, Gold, and REITs as Ultimate Buffers



Gold: The Institutional Bedrock Against Central Bank Shifts

Shifting the lens from physical land to precious metals, Setthawat Putthip, gold investment expert at InterGOLD Gold Trade, addressed the intense emotional swings characterising the 2026 bullion market.

Following a spectacular rally early in the year, gold entered a gruelling four-month correction that left retail investors rattled.

Despite this, Setthawat maintained that gold’s long-term structural foundation remains unbreakable due to a fundamental shift in market participants.

The speculative, highly leveraged paper gold market has largely collapsed under the weight of the four-month downturn. In its place, institutional giants have taken total control.

"The paper gold money has largely evaporated from the market," Setthawat explained. "But the long-term structural bull run is firmly intact. The world's central banks are quietly rebalancing their portfolios, aggressively accumulating physical gold through dollar-cost averaging (DCA). They are completely ignoring short-term price fluctuations to achieve a singular, macro objective: de-dollarisation."

Setthawat outlined a clear framework for this market: a breakout above $4,500 per ounce (70,000 baht) signals a clean structural shift back into a macro uptrend, while a drop to the core accumulation zone of $4,000 per ounce (62,000 baht) marks high-significance support. If the price falls below this $4,000 threshold, investors must execute a strict capital stop-loss.

Setthawat attributed gold’s temporary ceiling to the US Federal Reserve’s unyielding commitment to price stability, which has kept interest rates elevated.

Additionally, he warned investors to monitor the unwinding of the yen carry trade—where investors borrow cheap yen to purchase higher-yielding US assets.

A rapid interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan could trigger a systemic global asset liquidation to cover debts, making gold a vital insurance policy against financial contagion.

For investors utilising "cold money" (long-term uncommitted capital), Putthip views the current 25% price drop from historical peaks—down to roughly 60,000 baht—as a prime entry point.

"Do not make investment decisions based on fear; act strictly according to a pre-defined framework," Setthawat advised. "Do not wait for the price to crash below key support levels before you begin formulating a plan."

REITs: The Yield Champion in a Slowing Economy

For investors seeking the inflation-mitigating benefits of property combined with the liquidity of public equities, Kavin Eiamsakulrat, CEO of Ally REIT Management, presented Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) as the premier asset class for the current economic climate.

Kavin argued that global monetary policies are increasingly de-synchronising as central banks react to localised data rather than following the Federal Reserve in lockstep.

For Thailand, where the economy faces a slow-growth, low-interest-rate trajectory reminiscent of Japan’s historical economic stagnation, local interest rates are expected to remain flat or compress.

"In an environment of compressing interest rates, investors inevitably begin a frantic search for yield," Kavin stated. "Assets that generate high, consistent cash flows, like REITs, perform exceptionally well. Beyond delivering stable dividend yields, their underlying stock prices naturally appreciate as the yield spread narrows."

Kavin cautioned investors to look past short-term yield chasing, emphasising that the ultimate litmus test for any REIT is its structural capacity to generate robust cash flows over a 20-to-30-year horizon.

This requires meticulous analysis of lease structures, location durability, and tenant creditworthiness. In Thailand, leasehold REITs currently offer higher immediate yields of 8% to 10%, whereas freehold structures provide a stable, long-term return of 5% to 6%.

Ally REIT Management highlighted two specific domestic sectors poised to outperform.

First is logistics and warehousing, which capitalises directly on Thailand’s unshakeable structural position as a regional manufacturing and supply chain hub. Second is retail properties, which benefit from highly resilient neighbourhood-rental structures and a powerful boost from the ongoing post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Conclusion: The 25% Portfolio Mandate

The overarching consensus from the Thailand Investment Forum 2026 marks a permanent shift in modern asset allocation. Citing institutional data from JP Morgan, Kavin concluded that alternative assets should no longer be viewed as speculative, non-essential additions to a portfolio.

Because physical real estate, institutional gold, and high-yield REITs display very low correlation to highly volatile equity and bond markets, dedicating a combined 25% allocation to these real assets serves as the definitive blueprint for building a resilient, weatherproof portfolio capable of surviving 2026’s economic macro-shocks.