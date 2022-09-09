Baht strengthens in response to euro moves, but may US Fed moves may weaken it

He added that the baht was supported by signs of the European Central Bank increasing the interest rate, which has kept the euro stronger than the dollar.

However, signs from the US Federal Reserve to increase the interest rate may stop the baht from strengthening in the short term.

The baht may also swing sideways in a wide range as investors wait for new factors including the US inflation report next week.

He suggested monitoring the fund flows after foreign investors sell off Thai stocks, as the net sales over the past four days have been worth 6.5 billion baht. If they do not buy Thai stocks again, it will be difficult for the baht to strengthen.