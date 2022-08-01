Thailand Post issues country’s first crypto stamps

The special stamps are a hybrid collection available exclusively at ThailandPostMart.com.

Buyers get a paper stamp with a face value of Bt140, which can be used to send parcels with Thailand Post. Each stamp is printed with a hidden code, revealed by scratching its surface. The hidden code can be used to redeem an NFT stamp, the president said.

Each NFT stamp features unique artwork and colours. All are adorned with the postal service’s logo, post box, and other symbols of Thailand Post. Leading Thai artists have given each NFT stamp a unique design to create collectible crypto items.