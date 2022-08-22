Finance min tells SEC to monitor crypto firms for stock manipulation

Arkhom said he had not received a report from the SEC about the 10 crypto mining firms.

“Police can seek cooperation from the SEC on this and I believe it will not cause a wider impact because the SEC has been strictly enforcing its policy to supervise listed firms,” Arkhom said.

On Sunday, Economic Crime Suppression Division Pol Maj Gen Puttidej Boonkraprue said his division was investigating at least 10 listed crypto mining firms for alleged share manipulation.