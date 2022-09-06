New app ‘to bridge wealth gap’ with stocks trading for low earners

Dime's CEO Kampol Jantavibool said KPP wants to educate more Thais about financial management and encourage them to invest in equities and mutual funds.

Investment in these assets, combined with proper understanding and information, will yield worthwhile returns, said Kampol at Tuesday’s launch event.

He cited a recent study that found only 3 million Thais had equities accounts and 1.5 million had mutual funds. In comparison, more than 50 per cent of people in countries such as the United States and Singapore have stock market investments.

"More than 75 per cent of Thais save in cash, with only 3 per cent investing in the stock market. In this country, the limited options for saving money widen the gap between rich and poor," said Kampol.