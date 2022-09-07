DTP Global REITs Management launches DTPHREIT, investing THB4 billion in MQDC hotels with buy-back obligation

The REIT is set to offer investment units to institutional investors and/or ultra-high net worth investors through two underwriters, Yuanta Securities (Thailand) and DAO Securities (Thailand). The trust is set to be registered in late September or early October with Krung Thai Asset Management as a trustee.

Mr. Visit Malaisirirat, CEO of MQDC, the property owner, said that the assets sold to DTPHREIT have very high potential, both in location and quality. For the fundraising purpose, he added that it is for supporting further investment, pay off debt, and supply working capital.

“After the recent COVID-19 outbreak has eased gradually, many countries relaxed their safeguards and opened up for travel, more foreign tourists are now arriving fast, especially here in Thailand. The hotel sector is recovering fast too. Asset value has recovered as well. After 3 years, the company will therefore definitely be ready to buy back the assets. The specific assets sold to DTPHREIT are currently recovering very fast. In the recent COVID-19 pandemic, MQDC kept all its hotel staff, without a single layoff, ensuring the properties are ready to open and enabling normal operations as soon as the country opens.

“The easing of the situation and the improved trend make us confident that tourism will return to drive the country's economy to grow again. Various tourism-related and service businesses will recover quickly. The hotels and serviced apartments sold to the REIT in a top location, close to city-center tourist attractions and managed by an internationally renowned team, will benefit directly, enabling the group to manage and execute its agreement with the REIT, both in regular payments and the repurchase under the agreement,” Mr. Malaisirirat said.