Boosting with AstraZeneca’s vaccine provides high protection against Omicron, equivalent to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

The newly published review demonstrates that any three-dose schedule including the AstraZeneca vaccine was highly effective at protecting against severe Omicron outcomes (84.8%-89.2%*). Three dose schedules including mRNA vaccines showed equivalent effectiveness.

The review authors conclude that the administration of a fourth dose booster is likely to add a significant level of additional protection, with a recent real-world study from Asia demonstrating no cases of severe outcomes due to Omicron in people vaccinated with a fourth dose of either the AstraZeneca vaccine or a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during the February to April 2022 analysis period.

Dr Suwat Chariyalertsak, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Chiang Mai University and one of the review’s authors, said: “With Omicron infections dominant globally, it is vital to understand how the most widely used vaccines protect people against the most contagious COVID-19 variant yet. This expert analysis tells us that the most effective way to continue saving lives from severe Omicron-related outcomes is the expansion of booster coverage using already available vaccines.”

