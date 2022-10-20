NBTC commissioners fail to decide on True-DTAC merger after seven-hour meeting

The five members of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) voted 3:2 to confirm that it has the power to consider the matter.

But when it came to the question of whether the proposed merger between Thailand’s second and third-largest mobile network operators should get the green light, the commissioners had yet to make any decision.

The five commissioners began their meeting at about 9.30am but no decision could be reached after seven hours of deliberations.