CPS: One-stop logistics service provider, Thai company penetrating global market

Sukhawan Sutthiwong, Managing Director of CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS), said that CPS was founded in 2011 with only five employees, starting from the shipping and logistics business. The company has been expanding business steadily until the present. CPS operates an integrated transportation and logistics business. Under the company's intention, it wishes to create a remarkable Thai logistics business as strong as foreign companies. During COVID-19 epidemic, CPS has developed potential employees along with technology development to be ready to tackle uncertainty situations. Currently, staff are able to work from home or work from anywhere without interruption.

Sukhawan said that over the past 11 years, CPS has grown continuously. Until now, it is the total logistics provider serving customs clearance, sea freight, air freight, truck freight, import permit service, customs specialist involved transportation regarding BOI investment and multimodal cross border transport.

For the next step of CPS, Sukhawan said the company would continue to build strength to be more outstanding. “We have partners from Korea and all over the world. CPS planned to add more jobs, increase the number of existing transactions. Currently, we have three large concession transport projects for next year, hoping it will be another good year for us”

CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS) is a total logistics provider with more than 20 years of experience. The company provides international delivery services via air, sea, truck, project and factory transport, customs clearance and investment formalities. With professional teams and pro-long experience, the company is committed to increase competitiveness of customers and satisfaction under its vision set to be an integrated logistics management in Thailand with international standards.