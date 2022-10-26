CPS: One-stop logistics service provider, Thai company penetrating global market
CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS), an integrated transport and logistics service provider, has set strategies for growth in 2023 by joining forces with Korean partners to expand its portfolio with a new focus on large projects both Power Plant Project and Petrochemical Project in a bid to strengthen the Thai company to meet international standards.
CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS) is one of the Thai firms established by Thai entrepreneurs. With strong partners from Korea, the company can penetrate markets in both Thailand and Korea. Over the past 11 years, CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS) has grown continuously. The company prompts to build the reputation of Thai transport and logistics with high competitive capabilities and to compete with foreign shipping companies.
Mr Gil Hwan Kim, Chief Executive Officer of CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited said that almost every market faced the same difficulty during COVID-19 outbreak 2019 to 2022. However, he believed that global markets including transport and logistics businesses would be able to bounce back in active after 2023.
Gil Hwan Kim said about 100 Korean companies operating businesses in Thailand including three major players: Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and POSCO. As such, CPS can create many opportunities from electrical and electronic industry, automobile industry, energy and petrochemical industry, bringing even more strength for CPS.
Having good partners from Korea is one of key successes for CPS. In this regard, Mr Gil Hwan Kim said “Throughout the last 20 years, I have worked mainly in sales with Korean partners. But working with a Thai company is an eye-opener and I can discover new opportunities in Thailand. As a result, collaboration brings more strength to CPS to become an integrated logistics company that can serve customers in both Thailand and Korea”. In the past, CPS has grown strongly and expanded its customer base into manufacturing areas such as EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction). The company planned to capture more customers in China and Europe in 2023. It hoped that every staff member would help work and convey CPS reputation to become an international brand in the coming year.
Sukhawan Sutthiwong, Managing Director of CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS), said that CPS was founded in 2011 with only five employees, starting from the shipping and logistics business. The company has been expanding business steadily until the present. CPS operates an integrated transportation and logistics business. Under the company's intention, it wishes to create a remarkable Thai logistics business as strong as foreign companies. During COVID-19 epidemic, CPS has developed potential employees along with technology development to be ready to tackle uncertainty situations. Currently, staff are able to work from home or work from anywhere without interruption.
Sukhawan said that over the past 11 years, CPS has grown continuously. Until now, it is the total logistics provider serving customs clearance, sea freight, air freight, truck freight, import permit service, customs specialist involved transportation regarding BOI investment and multimodal cross border transport.
For the next step of CPS, Sukhawan said the company would continue to build strength to be more outstanding. “We have partners from Korea and all over the world. CPS planned to add more jobs, increase the number of existing transactions. Currently, we have three large concession transport projects for next year, hoping it will be another good year for us”
CPS Shipping and Logistics Company Limited (CPS) is a total logistics provider with more than 20 years of experience. The company provides international delivery services via air, sea, truck, project and factory transport, customs clearance and investment formalities. With professional teams and pro-long experience, the company is committed to increase competitiveness of customers and satisfaction under its vision set to be an integrated logistics management in Thailand with international standards.