Thai transgender CEO finally conquers "Miss Universe"

JKN chief executive Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip said MUO is a global organisation that was founded 71 years ago. Around 500 million people across the world watch the competition, while contestants from as many as 94 countries vie for the crown each year.

The acquisition of MUO will transform the business in managing the rights of the Miss Universe pageant in each country, Jakkaphong said.

Meanwhile, the company plans to use the Miss Universe brand to strengthen its commerce businesses – from food, beverages and supplements to cosmetics and lifestyle products.

“JKN’s acquisition of MUO is one of the strategies that will drive business growth,” she said.