Thai transgender CEO finally conquers "Miss Universe"
Thai firm JKN Global Group (JKN) secured the rights to the Miss Universe pageant in a bid to strengthen its business and become a “global content commerce company”.
JKN on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) after successful negotiations with IMG Worldwide, the subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, for around US$20 million (approximately 762 million baht).
JKN chief executive Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip said MUO is a global organisation that was founded 71 years ago. Around 500 million people across the world watch the competition, while contestants from as many as 94 countries vie for the crown each year.
The acquisition of MUO will transform the business in managing the rights of the Miss Universe pageant in each country, Jakkaphong said.
Meanwhile, the company plans to use the Miss Universe brand to strengthen its commerce businesses – from food, beverages and supplements to cosmetics and lifestyle products.
“JKN’s acquisition of MUO is one of the strategies that will drive business growth,” she said.
“JKN will not only manage the pageant and broadcast the Miss Universe contest but will also use the brand to build on producing and marketing consumer goods in every country to create growth for JKN and help it become a ‘global content commerce company’,” Jakkaphong said.
She also mentioned that she founded a company called JKN Metaverse in the United States to facilitate the transfer of five companies :
1. IMG Universe
2. IMG Universe FranchCo
3. Miss USA BR Production
4. MUO Productions
5. Miss USA Productions OH
Once the transfers are complete, IMG Universe will be renamed JKN Universe and IMG Universe FranchCo will be called JKN Universe FranchCo.