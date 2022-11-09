CP execs discuss trade, investment with Saudi minister
CP Group executives met with the Saudi Arabian investment minister in a bid to seek opportunities for joint investments.
Group CEO Suphachai Chearavanont and Charoen Pokphand Foods CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert met with Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel in Bangkok.
They discussed trade and investment opportunities between CP Group and the Middle East nation.
The meeting was part of Al-Falih’s expedition to Thailand to attend a Thai-Saudi Arabian Investment Forum on Monday.
The forum was held jointly by Thailand's Foreign Ministry and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand to present business opportunities for Thai investors in Saudi Arabia and investment opportunities for Saudi investors in the EEC.