Thai companies prioritising ESG to attract foreign investors: Deloitte survey

The “Thailand ESG and Sustainability Survey Report 2022” polled executives at 106 leading Thai companies in key industrial sectors such as consumer products, energy, resources, and industrials, financial services, technology, media and telecoms, and life sciences and healthcare, between August and September.

It found that most Thai business leaders prioritise ESG awareness in the organisation and integrating ESG into corporate strategy.

Just over a third (34%) of respondents have a committee to oversee ESG in their businesses, and some have board directors with clearly defined roles in driving corporate sustainability.

The majority of respondents believed that improved corporate sustainability performance will result in the following three benefits: operational efficiency and cost savings, brand credibility and image, and risk management.

Meanwhile, 85% of respondents in finance agreed that sustainability plays an increasingly important role in corporate finance. The majority of them prioritise their role in reporting on sustainability KPIs or metrics as part of the standard cycle.

