APEC CEO Summit carves new path for future business travel

“Thailand is strong in the agricultural sector, especially when it comes to food security. This is a factor that we need to highlight and explain to western countries. We want to show them that Thailand is ready for the future,” Sanan said.

He also pointed out that as the host of Apec 2022, Thailand will earn invaluable experience that will have a greater impact in the long run.

“Each country’s leader will come with their own media representative and businesspeople. These people in turn will bring their families and friends to visit Thailand,” Sanan said.

“Though the meeting will only last for two days, many business leaders have arrived several days ahead.”

This, he said, was not surprising because Thailand is known globally for its hospitality and ability to cater to all kinds of visitors.

“I believe anybody coming to Thailand, falls in love with it,” he said.

To support businesspeople arriving in Thailand for Apec 2022, TCC and its business alliances have also selected young entrepreneurs to offer them a helping hand.

This will also give young businesspeople a global perspective and experience in working with executives from other nations, much like the “Young President Organisation” that was held several years ago, he said.

“Business travellers need things to be easy and services that go ‘beyond expectation’. I’ve travelled a lot and if I land at 1am, I don’t want to bother my driver. I would rather have a special service that is ready and waiting for use,” he said.

Business travellers also value the option of skipping lengthy immigration queues and going for the “quick lane” when they visit a country.

For Apec 2022, Thailand has set up fast immigration lanes for official attendees. This service is also available for holders of the Apec business card, Sanan said.

He added that getting a VIP business card is always a wise decision, because businesspeople require easy access to excellent services, such as a personal assistant who can meet their needs.

Introducing the ABTC Privilege Card

The Apec Business Travel Card (ABTC) has been specially created to provide superior privileges to business owners of every level.

The card is operated by World Reward Solutions (WRS Group), a leading provider of services for wealthy and VVIP customer organisations and individuals.

ABTC is already offering special privileges and benefits to Thai businesspeople.

What’s on offer

The holder of the ABTC Privilege Card will be eligible for benefits at participating destinations and stores. It cannot be used as a substitute for cash and cannot be used in place of the Apec Business Travel Card (ABTC).

The card will have 1-year validity from the date the application fee has been paid.

The ABTC Privilege Card comes in three categories:

• Apec Prestige Ultimate (Black): This top-level card has an annual membership fee of 60,000 baht

• Apec Prestige Premier (Red): This mid-level costs 20,000 baht per year

• Apec Prestige Explorer (Blue): This first-tier card is free

To enjoy business travel and lifestyle exquisite privileges please apply for ABTC Privilege Card by simply clicking through www.abtc-privilegecard.com or call to 02-113-4838

Related Stories

Prayut’s suspension won’t affect recovery, foreign investor confidence: TCC

Prayut tenure ruling a boon for Thai economy, says TCC chief