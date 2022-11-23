BTS Group drives the Intelligent Mass Transit Systems in the Thailand Smart City Bangkok Model Conference
November 15, 2022 - Mr. Surayut Thavikulwat, Chief Financial Officer, BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group, participated in the “Thailand Smart City Bangkok Model” conference and discussed the topic of “Smart Commuter, Smart Transportation, and the Intelligent Mass Transit Systems for the Growth of Bangkok”.
The conference aimed to drive the business operation to support the carbon reduction.
BTS Group has been certified as a carbon-neutral company by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) or TGO, and is the first carbon-neutral rail company in the world.
BTS Group will officially operate the monorail trains in Yellow and Pink lines which utilize environment-friendly materials such as rubber wheels that can reduce friction and noise pollution, and will and carry out a feasibility study on solar PV rooftops at its Pink and Yellow Line Monorail depots.
Moreover, to serve the Smart City initiative, BTS Group continues to promote and expand the coverage of financial services from Rabbit Digital to align with the Smart City concept that focuses on the development of technology to enhance the safety and quality of life.