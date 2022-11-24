One Bangkok announces partnership with Leafy, setting a precedent for luxury residential developments in Thailand
One Bangkok, the largest holistically integrated district in the heart of Bangkok, announced a partnership with Leafy Co., Ltd., to offer high-end built-in furniture from B&B Italia and Boffi as standard interior décor in One Bangkok's residential development, setting a new standard for luxury residences in Thailand as the first project to do so.
Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited, a Development Manager of One Bangkok said, "One Bangkok will set new benchmarks in Thailand's real estate industry by bringing global standards to all aspects of the development. Our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for urbanists and our modern and progressive design principles are at work in both the interior and exterior spaces of the residential’s project."
By forging a strong partnership with Leafy, the companies are able to offer the combined benefits of a prestigious residential address with built-in furniture by Italian design leaders B&B Italia and Boffi, setting the bar for the level of refinement prospective clients can expect from One Bangkok.
"Our partnership with Leafy is founded on shared values of quality and excellence. Our goal was to find a partner who was ready to work hand-in-hand with our design team to bring an unrivalled living experience to One Bangkok," he said.
" The singular identity of B&B Italia and Boffi, the highest quality luxury furniture brands guaranteed by international design awards and superlative heritage, is alive in all residences through iconic and timeless pieces of design furniture, all marked by their philosophy: comfort and versatility combined with technological innovation. At the same time, their shared vision of sustainability and environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with One Bangkok's values." added Worawat.
Mr. Yupatat Yipintsoi, Managing Director of Leafy Co., Ltd., said, "Choosing the right partner to bring this first-in-Thailand concept to life was very important to us. One Bangkok shares our vision for environmental sustainability and excellence in design and quality. As for B&B Italia and Boffi, their technological innovations in production led them to become certified furniture for projects seeking LEED and WELL certification. With One Bangkok offering a level of quality as standard, we are making a statement in Thailand's real estate market – a true game-changer when it comes to luxury living."
"B&B Italia and Boffi are renowned for their continued development and research on the inclusion of sustainable design principles in their production processes to minimise environmental impact. Boffi has obtained ISO 14001 certification, a benchmark for environmental management systems. Meanwhile, B&B Italia is committed to developing products characterised by superior recyclability and disassembly properties.
One Bangkok is the only project in Thailand where the standard interior design includes built-in furniture from the retail collections. The significance of the retail collection is that it allows residents to shop for fitting and styling their furniture without completely discarding the structure in the future. This offers unparalleled flexibility for prospective clients and demonstrates One Bangkok's deep understanding of modern luxury living," added Yupatat.