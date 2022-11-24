One Bangkok announces partnership with Leafy, setting a precedent for luxury residential developments in Thailand

Worawat Srisa-an, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Company Limited, a Development Manager of One Bangkok said, "One Bangkok will set new benchmarks in Thailand's real estate industry by bringing global standards to all aspects of the development. Our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for urbanists and our modern and progressive design principles are at work in both the interior and exterior spaces of the residential’s project."

By forging a strong partnership with Leafy, the companies are able to offer the combined benefits of a prestigious residential address with built-in furniture by Italian design leaders B&B Italia and Boffi, setting the bar for the level of refinement prospective clients can expect from One Bangkok.

"Our partnership with Leafy is founded on shared values of quality and excellence. Our goal was to find a partner who was ready to work hand-in-hand with our design team to bring an unrivalled living experience to One Bangkok," he said.

" The singular identity of B&B Italia and Boffi, the highest quality luxury furniture brands guaranteed by international design awards and superlative heritage, is alive in all residences through iconic and timeless pieces of design furniture, all marked by their philosophy: comfort and versatility combined with technological innovation. At the same time, their shared vision of sustainability and environmental responsibility aligns perfectly with One Bangkok's values." added Worawat.