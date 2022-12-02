SCB 10X launches Web3 collaboration hub in Bangkok to nurture startups

DistrictX will be a Web3 collaboration hub for SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of SCBX group, which will help build and incubate startups in the Web3 and blockchain industry.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, DistrictX will allow for both community building and business co-working. The 10,000 square foot spot is equipped with meeting rooms, a town hall, operational war room, podcast room and dining space offering free refreshments.

With two main areas, the first area will be the Hacker House, an open-seating space where global innovators in blockchain and Web3 can engage with one another and collaborate with the SCB 10X team, partners and ecosystem.

The second area is the Exponential Hub, a co-working space for SCB 10X's global partnership, including leading global blockchain and Web3 companies: Axelar, Fireblocks, Nansen, The Sandbox, Nebula, Token Unlocks and RakkaR Digital.

"DistrictX is a physical space where we see the potential for great collaboration, networking, and entrepreneurship to bloom," said Mukaya (Tai) Panich, CEO of SCB 10X. "Collaboration is key during this bear market, and we are excited to bring high potential startups, passionate entrepreneurs, prospective partners, and enthusiastic developers to Bangkok in order to strengthen the global communities of blockchain and Web3."