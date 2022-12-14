CP and Toyota join forces to study path towards carbon neutrality in Thailand

Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group, responded, “What President Toyoda and I share is affection and gratitude to Thailand, and both of us very much want to give back to the country. I am delighted that both companies have an opportunity to jointly consider collaboration towards carbon neutrality in Thailand and welcome any companies that share the same carbon neutrality ambitions.”

Specifically, CP and Toyota will explore social implementation in the following three areas.

1. Production of hydrogen using biogas derived from farm wastes (with the focus on economic zones)

2. Introduction of fuel cell delivery trucks into CP’s fleet, which are to use the above-mentioned hydrogen (provide a variety of solutions such as BEV and FCEV, considering travel distance and load weight)

3. Efficient logistics by proposing optimised delivery routes through connectivity technology

With these actions being linked with each other, the two companies will proceed with what can be done now, to consistently reduce CO2 emissions throughout the entire process of producing, transporting, and using energy, towards accelerating carbon neutrality.

This collaboration will be considered with the participation of True Leasing Co Ltd, CP’s transportation service business. In addition, the study will be conducted with Hino Motors Ltd, which will participate in these efforts, made in Asia by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (capitalised by Isuzu Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Toyota), which has been established with the aim of helping solve challenges faced by the transport sector and achieve carbon neutrality by realising and spreading CASE technology. Furthermore, as carbon neutrality should be tackled by all people and industries, CP and Toyota are willing to welcome any partners who share the same view towards carbon neutrality.

Related News

Motor Expo 2022 sees 42,000 sales, with Toyota, Lambretta topping the charts

Toyota leads the field as auto sales rev up in the first nine months of the year

Toyota’s hydrogen-powered Mirai II set for test run in Pattaya, Rayong