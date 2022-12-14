CP and Toyota join forces to study path towards carbon neutrality in Thailand
Toyota Motor Thailand has announced its partnership with Thai conglomerate CP Group to support a carbon neutral pathway.
The project also includes Toyota's competitors such as Daihatsu, Isuzu, Suzuki, and its affiliated company Hino.
Since its establishment in 1921, CP has been operating with the core value of three benefits: to country, to people, and to organisation.
CP provides accessibility to high-quality products and is expanding its business in Thailand in a wide range of fields, including retail (such as 7-Eleven), distribution, industrial products, agriculture and livestock.
In the distribution field, CP has been supporting the lives of Thai people by transporting and delivering a variety of products through its wide-ranging operations, considering social, economic and environmental impacts and sustainability practices.
Toyota’s business in Thailand has garnered the support of a number of stakeholders including Siam Cement Group, an important local partner for Toyota, and has grown along with the development of Thai society through products, tax payment, employment and technology transfer, while overcoming a number of challenges, such as the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 2011 floods.
Akio Toyoda, President and CEO of Toyota, said: “The two companies, both of which consider the best for Thailand and the Earth, have agreed to proceed with what we can do now, by using each company’s strengths and assets. I believe that taking this crucial step will allow us to be rewarded with appreciation from the country, and will change the future landscape.”
Dhanin Chearavanont, Senior Chairman of CP Group, responded, “What President Toyoda and I share is affection and gratitude to Thailand, and both of us very much want to give back to the country. I am delighted that both companies have an opportunity to jointly consider collaboration towards carbon neutrality in Thailand and welcome any companies that share the same carbon neutrality ambitions.”
Specifically, CP and Toyota will explore social implementation in the following three areas.
1. Production of hydrogen using biogas derived from farm wastes (with the focus on economic zones)
2. Introduction of fuel cell delivery trucks into CP’s fleet, which are to use the above-mentioned hydrogen (provide a variety of solutions such as BEV and FCEV, considering travel distance and load weight)
3. Efficient logistics by proposing optimised delivery routes through connectivity technology
With these actions being linked with each other, the two companies will proceed with what can be done now, to consistently reduce CO2 emissions throughout the entire process of producing, transporting, and using energy, towards accelerating carbon neutrality.
This collaboration will be considered with the participation of True Leasing Co Ltd, CP’s transportation service business. In addition, the study will be conducted with Hino Motors Ltd, which will participate in these efforts, made in Asia by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (capitalised by Isuzu Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd, and Toyota), which has been established with the aim of helping solve challenges faced by the transport sector and achieve carbon neutrality by realising and spreading CASE technology. Furthermore, as carbon neutrality should be tackled by all people and industries, CP and Toyota are willing to welcome any partners who share the same view towards carbon neutrality.
