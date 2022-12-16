Thai and Singaporean firms form JV to produce batteries for electric vehicles

The joint venture, NV Gotion, will have authorised capital of almost 600 million baht, with 51% from Nuovo Plus and 49% from Gotion, Nuovo Plus said in a press release.

NV Gotion will import components, and assemble and distribute battery modules and packs for energy storage systems and electric vehicles, the press release said. Its initial production capacity will be 1 GWh a year, which will double to 2 GWh per year by 2025.

Nuovo Plus is a joint venture between Arun Plus and Global Power Synergy.